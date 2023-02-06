The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 23-0 700 1 2. Indiana 22-1 649 4 3. LSU 23-0 643 3 4. UConn 21-3 611 5 5. Iowa 19-4 569 6 6. Stanford 22-3 568 2 7. Utah 20-2 543 7 8. Maryland 19-5 509 8 9. Duke 20-3 448 16 10. Notre Dame 18-4 429 9 11. Virginia Tech 18-4 394 13 12. Michigan 19-5 359 18 13. Ohio St. 20-4 337 10 14. North Carolina 17-6 328 11 15. Villanova 20-4 245 19 16. Oklahoma 18-4 241 20 17. Arizona 18-5 233 22 18. UCLA 18-6 201 14 19. Florida St. 20-5 187 23 20. Texas 18-6 182 24 21. Iowa St. 15-6 168 12 22. NC State 16-6 164 15 23. Gonzaga 22-3 118 17 24. South Florida 22-4 98 25 25. Colorado 18-5 81 –

Others receiving votes: Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, Southern Cal 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland St. 1.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.