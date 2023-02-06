The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (28)23-07001
2. Indiana22-16494
3. LSU23-06433
4. UConn21-36115
5. Iowa19-45696
6. Stanford22-35682
7. Utah20-25437
8. Maryland19-55098
9. Duke20-344816
10. Notre Dame18-44299
11. Virginia Tech18-439413
12. Michigan19-535918
13. Ohio St.20-433710
14. North Carolina17-632811
15. Villanova20-424519
16. Oklahoma18-424120
17. Arizona18-523322
18. UCLA18-620114
19. Florida St.20-518723
20. Texas18-618224
21. Iowa St.15-616812
22. NC State16-616415
23. Gonzaga22-311817
24. South Florida22-49825
25. Colorado18-581

Others receiving votes: Baylor 29, Illinois 18, UNLV 14, Tennessee 13, Southern Cal 8, Middle Tennessee 8, Florida Gulf Coast 2, Louisville 2, Cleveland St. 1.

