The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

Record Pts Prv 1. South Carolina (28) 21-0 700 1 2. Stanford 21-2 635 3 3. LSU 20-0 628 4 4. Indiana 20-1 627 6 5. UConn 20-2 623 5 6. Iowa 17-4 522 10 7. Utah 18-2 520 9 8. Maryland 17-4 492 10 9. Notre Dame 17-3 480 7 10. Ohio St. 19-3 443 2 11. North Carolina 16-5 399 15 12. Iowa St. 15-4 345 18 13. Virginia Tech 17-4 317 12 14. UCLA 17-5 310 8 15. NC State 16-5 291 20 16. Duke 18-3 279 16 17. Gonzaga 21-2 270 17 18. Michigan 17-5 266 13 19. Villanova 18-4 171 21 20. Oklahoma 16-4 151 14 21. Middle Tennessee 18-2 119 23 22. Arizona 16-5 114 19 23. Florida St. 19-5 113 24 24. Texas 16-6 94 – 25. South Florida 20-4 52 –

Others receiving votes: Illinois 45, Colorado 40, Southern Cal 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Oregon 1, Columbia 1, Baylor 1.

