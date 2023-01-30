The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll
The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. South Carolina (28)
|21-0
|700
|1
|2. Stanford
|21-2
|635
|3
|3. LSU
|20-0
|628
|4
|4. Indiana
|20-1
|627
|6
|5. UConn
|20-2
|623
|5
|6. Iowa
|17-4
|522
|10
|7. Utah
|18-2
|520
|9
|8. Maryland
|17-4
|492
|10
|9. Notre Dame
|17-3
|480
|7
|10. Ohio St.
|19-3
|443
|2
|11. North Carolina
|16-5
|399
|15
|12. Iowa St.
|15-4
|345
|18
|13. Virginia Tech
|17-4
|317
|12
|14. UCLA
|17-5
|310
|8
|15. NC State
|16-5
|291
|20
|16. Duke
|18-3
|279
|16
|17. Gonzaga
|21-2
|270
|17
|18. Michigan
|17-5
|266
|13
|19. Villanova
|18-4
|171
|21
|20. Oklahoma
|16-4
|151
|14
|21. Middle Tennessee
|18-2
|119
|23
|22. Arizona
|16-5
|114
|19
|23. Florida St.
|19-5
|113
|24
|24. Texas
|16-6
|94
|–
|25. South Florida
|20-4
|52
|–
Others receiving votes: Illinois 45, Colorado 40, Southern Cal 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Oregon 1, Columbia 1, Baylor 1.
Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.