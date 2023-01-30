The AP Top 25 Women’s Basketball Poll

The top 25 teams in The Associated Press’ women’s college basketball poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, and total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote and previous ranking.

RecordPtsPrv
1. South Carolina (28)21-07001
2. Stanford21-26353
3. LSU20-06284
4. Indiana20-16276
5. UConn20-26235
6. Iowa17-452210
7. Utah18-25209
8. Maryland17-449210
9. Notre Dame17-34807
10. Ohio St.19-34432
11. North Carolina16-539915
12. Iowa St.15-434518
13. Virginia Tech17-431712
14. UCLA17-53108
15. NC State16-529120
16. Duke18-327916
17. Gonzaga21-227017
18. Michigan17-526613
19. Villanova18-417121
20. Oklahoma16-415114
21. Middle Tennessee18-211923
22. Arizona16-511419
23. Florida St.19-511324
24. Texas16-694
25. South Florida20-452

Others receiving votes: Illinois 45, Colorado 40, Southern Cal 17, Tennessee 13, Purdue 12, UNLV 9, Oregon 1, Columbia 1, Baylor 1.

