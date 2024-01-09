The AP Top 25 basketball poll found plenty of chaos in 1983 and 2020 with 7 different No. 1 teams

By AARON BEARD The Associated Press
FILE - Virginia center Ralph Sampson (50) holds the ball away from Maryland defenders Mark Fothergill (22) and Adrian Branch, top right, during the first half of an Atlantic Coast Conference NCAA college basketball game in Charlottesville, Va., March 6, 1983. Sampson’s Cavaliers were among seven teams to sit at No. 1 in the AP men’s college basketball poll that year, one of only two seasons that has happened. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Steve Helber]

The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll had two of its most chaotic seasons in 1983 and 2020. Each year saw seven different teams reach the No. 1 ranking. North Carolina State went on to make its unforgettable run to the 1983 NCAA title. But the 2020 season didn’t find resolution after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. The AP is marking the 75th anniversary of the poll this month. Other notable seasons of chaos included just last year, when a record 54 teams appeared in the AP Top 25.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.