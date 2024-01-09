The AP Top 25 basketball poll found plenty of chaos in 1983 and 2020 with 7 different No. 1 teams

The Associated Press men’s college basketball poll had two of its most chaotic seasons in 1983 and 2020. Each year saw seven different teams reach the No. 1 ranking. North Carolina State went on to make its unforgettable run to the 1983 NCAA title. But the 2020 season didn’t find resolution after the pandemic forced the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament. The AP is marking the 75th anniversary of the poll this month. Other notable seasons of chaos included just last year, when a record 54 teams appeared in the AP Top 25.

