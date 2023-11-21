The Angels’ new pitching coach is Barry Enright, who pitched for the club a decade ago

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Barry Enright to be their pitching coach. The 37-year-old Enright has only been in coaching for five years. He was a pitching coach in the Arizona Diamondbacks’ system from 2019-21, and he spent the past two years as their assistant major league pitching coach and minor league pitching coordinator. Enright is a Northern California native who played at Pepperdine before pitching in 31 games over four seasons in the majors with Arizona and the Angels from 2010-13. He appeared in seven games with the Halos, posting a 13.50 ERA.

