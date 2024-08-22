The Angels give a 2-year contract extension to general manager Perry Minasian

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — General manager Perry Minasian has agreed to a two-year contract extension through 2026 with the Los Angeles Angels. The Angels are finishing up what’s almost certain to be their fourth consecutive losing season during his tenure. Minasian joined the Angels before the 2021 season on a four-year contract as a first-time general manager. The Angels are keeping Minasian with an eye on continuity for a franchise with eight consecutive losing seasons and nine straight non-playoff seasons, both the longest active droughts in the majors. The current Angels (54-73) are on pace for the team’s lowest winning percentage since 1994.

