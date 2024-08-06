The American coach of Olympic champions De Grasse and Jacobs is kicked out of the Paris Games

SAINT-DENIS, France (AP) — The American coach of Olympic champions Andre De Grasse and Marcell Jacobs has been kicked out of the Paris Games. Rana Reider had been investigated for alleged sexual misconduct. He was accredited for the Summer Games through the Canadian Olympic Committee for his personal work with De Grasse. He also coaches Jacobs and several other sprinters. The Canadian Olympic Committee says “the decision to provide him with that access was based on the understanding that his probation with the U.S. Center for SafeSport ended in May this year.” It adds that it “learned of new information about the appropriateness of Mr. Reider remaining accredited by Team Canada” and then decided to revoke his accreditation.

