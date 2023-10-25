The ACC’s coaching titans have retired. Now the league must adjust with a changed look

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference has a very different look this year. The league doesn’t have a Naismith Hall of Fame coach on the sideline for the first time since 2001. That comes after retirements of North Carolina’s Roy Williams in 2021, followed by Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski a year later. Earlier this year, Syracuse’s Jim Boeheim joined that group. The league also lost longtime Notre Dame coach Mike Brey. That leaves Virginia’s Tony Bennett as the only coach to win an NCAA title. ACC commissioner Jim Phillips says the league remains strong with coaches trained by top mentors.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.