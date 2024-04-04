The ACC keeps winning in March Madness. It wants to convert that into more future NCAA bids

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference keeps winning in March Madness and making deep runs in the NCAA Tournament. Yet it hasn’t led to a stronger reputation or more NCAA bids of late. In an interview with The Associated Press, Commissioner Jim Phillips says there is a “significant disconnect” between the league’s recent reputation and its strong track record of March wins. North Carolina State’s unexpected Final Four run marks the sixth different league team to reach that point dating to 2015.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.