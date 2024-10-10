The ACC believes it should earn more NCAA Tournament berths. It’s time to make that happen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Atlantic Coast Conference is trying to bolster its chances of getting more bids to the NCAA Tournament. League coaches and officials have spent months trying to change perception of the ACC’s strength. That comes after the ACC has managed just five bids in each of past three men’s tournaments. Yet the league continues to outperform every other league. That includes having four different teams reach the Final Four in the past three seasons. Some of the work includes having teams bolster their nonconference schedules to strengthen their NCAA resumes.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.