The 5 players who won the career Grand Slam in golf. And the 11 players who missed by one leg
Here’s a list of the five players who won the career Grand Slam and when they won each leg. The list also includes the three active players missing the final leg. Jordan Spieth tries to add the PGA Championship this week. There’s eight other players now retired who only won three legs of the Grand Slam.
Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.