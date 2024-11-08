The 4th quarter was finally Baltimore’s time in a 35-34 victory over Cincinnati

BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens shook off their fourth-quarter woes in a big way. Over half of Baltimore’s total yards — and 21 of its 35 points — came in the final period Thursday night as the Ravens rallied to beat Cincinnati 35-34. Before facing the Bengals, Baltimore had been outscored 93-61 in the fourth quarter. The Ravens blew a 10-point lead to the Raiders, nearly squandered a bigger advantage at Dallas and gave up three fourth-quarter touchdowns in a win at Tampa Bay.

