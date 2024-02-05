The 49ers will remain at original Super Bowl practice field despite initial concerns

The San Francisco 49ers will practice for the Super Bowl at UNLV’s campus as scheduled despite having initial worries about the condition of the field. The Niners had expressed concern to the league that the field on UNLV’s campus is too soft even though NFL inspectors cleared it for safety. Sod was recently placed over the turf field on UNLV’s campus for the 49ers to use this week. Coach Kyle Shanahan says the field had been improving every day since the team initially looked at it last week. The 49ers held a walkthrough on the field Monday and will practice there starting Wednesday as scheduled.

