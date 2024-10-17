The 49ers try to end the hex by the Chiefs in a Super Bowl rematch

The San Francisco 49ers host Kansas City in a rare Super Bowl rematch after losing to the Chiefs in overtime in last season’s title game. This is the 10th time the teams from the Super Bowl are meeting in the following regular season with the champion winning six of them. Kansas City is 4-0 against San Francisco with Patrick Mahomes at quarterback with two of the wins coming in Super Bowls. The Chiefs are the 10th defending Super Bowl champion to start the following season with at least five straight wins.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.