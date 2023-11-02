The 49ers’ transition to new D coordinator Steve Wilks has hit hurdles during their recent skid

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers went from Robert Saleh to DeMeco Ryans at defensive coordinator, the unit didn’t miss a beat. The shift this past offseason from Ryans to Steve Wilks hasn’t gone nearly as smoothly and is a reason why the Niners head into their bye week on a three-game losing streak and in search of the dominant defensive performances that carried the team at times in recent years. After a fast start to the season, the 49ers have struggled in recent weeks with the defensive problems being particularly glaring the past two weeks in losses to Minnesota and Cincinnati.

