The 49ers suffer another 4th-quarter collapse under coach Kyle Shanahan

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the sideline during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Oct. 6, 2024. (AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Godofredo A. Vásquez]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The defense wilted in the heat, the offense couldn’t finish drives or protect the ball and the San Francisco 49ers blew another late lead to a division opponent in frustrating fashion. Brock Purdy threw two interceptions in the second half, Jordan Mason lost a fumble in the red zone and San Francisco allowed Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals to drive for two fourth-quarter scores in a 24-23 loss that looked eerily familiar to a loss two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams.

