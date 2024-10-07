The 49ers suffer another 4th-quarter collapse under coach Kyle Shanahan

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The defense wilted in the heat, the offense couldn’t finish drives or protect the ball and the San Francisco 49ers blew another late lead to a division opponent in frustrating fashion. Brock Purdy threw two interceptions in the second half, Jordan Mason lost a fumble in the red zone and San Francisco allowed Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals to drive for two fourth-quarter scores in a 24-23 loss that looked eerily familiar to a loss two weeks ago against the Los Angeles Rams.

