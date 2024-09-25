The 49ers struggling defense will need to fix its problems without Javon Hargrave

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The past two weeks have exposed flaws on the San Francisco 49ers’ defense that typically aren’t an issue for what has been one of the league’s top units. Fixing those problems will be an even bigger challenge now that star defensive tackle Javon Hargrave is likely out for the rest of the season after partially tearing his triceps during Sunday’s loss to the Los Angeles Rams. During losses to Minnesota and the Rams the past two weeks, San Francisco has struggled to generate consistent pressure on the quarterback, failed to slow down the run game and been beaten for two big plays over the top.

