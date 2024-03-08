The 49ers sign right tackle Colton McKivitz to a 1-year extension

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year extension with right tackle Colton McKivitz to keep him under contract through the 2025 season. McKivitz’s agents at AMDG Sports said the deal for 2025 is worth $7 million with about $4.5 million in guarantees. McKivitz is entering the final season of a two-year, $4.56 million contract signed last offseason. McKivitz originally joined the Niners as a fifth-round pick in 2020 and started five games his first three seasons before taking over the starting spot last season after Mike McGlinchey left in free agency.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.