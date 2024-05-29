The 49ers sign receiver Jauan Jennings to an extension through the 2025 season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed receiver Jauan Jennings to a contract extension through the 2025 season to get one of their two missing receivers back at practice. The Niners had given Jennings a $4.89 million restricted free agent tender in March before signing him to a two-year deal that is worth up to $15.4 million with $10.5 million guaranteed, according to his agent Drew Rosenhaus. ESPN first reported the terms of the new deal. The 49ers still are trying to get a long-term deal done with star receiver Brandon Aiyuk, who has been skipping the voluntary portion of the offseason.

