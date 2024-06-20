The 49ers sign 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall to a 4-year contract

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round pick Ricky Pearsall to a four-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $12.5 million. The deal means all eight players from San Francisco’s draft class are now under contract well before the start of training camp. The Niners took Pearsall 31st overall in April. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season at Florida and gives San Francisco a possible option as a slot receiver.

