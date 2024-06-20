The 49ers sign 1st-round pick Ricky Pearsall to a 4-year contract

By The Associated Press
FILE - San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, second from left, takes part in drills with Timothy Patrick (81), Jacob Cowing (83), Monroe Young, second from left, and Terique Owens (84) during the NFL football team's rookie minicamp in Santa Clara, Calif., Friday, May 10, 2024. Across the NFL, teams wrapped up their mandatory minicamps this week leading into about a month-long break before the start of a grueling NFL season that could approach seven months for the teams that make the Super Bowl. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jeff Chiu]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have signed first-round pick Ricky Pearsall to a four-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $12.5 million. The deal means all eight players from San Francisco’s draft class are now under contract well before the start of training camp. The Niners took Pearsall 31st overall in April. He had 65 catches for 965 yards and four touchdowns last season at Florida and gives San Francisco a possible option as a slot receiver.

