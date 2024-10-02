The 49ers open the practice window for Kalia Davis but hold off on Ricky Pearsall’s return

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers got some needed reinforcements for the defensive interior but will wait at least another week to get first-round rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall back at practice. This was the first week that players placed on injury lists before the season opener could be brought back to practice and the 49ers opened the practice window for defensive tackle Kalia Davis on Wednesday, but are holding off on Pearsall’s return after he was shot in the chest during a robbery attempt in San Francisco on Aug. 31. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Pearsall wasn’t ready to practice this week but said he could be close to a return.

