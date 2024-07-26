The 49ers offensive line tested in camp without All-Pro Trent Williams

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers haven’t made substantial investments in the offensive line, believing coach Kyle Shanahan’s scheme and a deep group of playmakers can make up for any deficiencies. That theory is being put to the test early in training camp when the one linemen that the 49ers have paid big money to is holding out with three-time All-Pro Trent Williams seeking an improved contract. Williams’ holdout extended to a fourth day on Friday and offensive line coach Chris Foerster said it’s important to get Williams into camp “as soon as possible.”

