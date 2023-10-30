The 49ers lose their 3rd straight game in mistake-filled 31-17 loss to the Bengals

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Brock Purdy keeps giving the ball away, San Francisco’s heralded defense is struggling to generate stops and the early season dominance for the 49ers is firmly in the past. The Niners stumbled for a third straight week, getting picked apart all game by Joe Burrow and failing to generate nearly enough offense in a 31-17 loss to Cincinnati that sends San Francisco stumbling into its bye week. The mistakes the 49ers were able to overcome in their 5-0 start to the season have been crushing the past three weeks in losses to Cleveland, Minnesota and now Cincinnati.

