The 49ers lose Brandon Aiyuk to a serious knee injury after getting Ricky Pearsall back

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The emotional lift of Ricky Pearsall’s return to the field 50 days after he was shot lasted less than a half. Then the San Francisco 49ers had to deal with some more bad news at receiver. Brandon Aiyuk went down with a right knee injury in Sunday’s 28-18 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs that coach Kyle Shanahan fears is a season-ending ACL tear. Shanahan says the team is waiting for confirmation from an MRI scheduled for Monday but the expectation is that Aiyuk will miss the rest of the season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.