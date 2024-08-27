The 49ers look to bounce back from another playoff heartbreak and win an elusive Super Bowl

The San Francisco 49ers once again head into the season following a deep playoff run that fell short of the ultimate goal. San Francisco lost the Super Bowl in overtime to Kansas City in February after losing in the NFC title game the previous two years. Most of the key pieces are back for another run and the championship window remains open. The Niners are led on offense by quarterback Brock Purdy and the best collection of playmakers in the NFL. The defense hopes to be even better in 2024 under new coordinator Nick Sorensen.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.