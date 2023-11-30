The 49ers keep quiet headed into NFC title game rematch against the Eagles

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers had plenty to say after they lost the NFC title game last season to the Philadelphia Eagles while playing much of the game without a functioning quarterback. They are much quieter headed into the highly anticipated rematch on Sunday in Philadelphia, maintaining that the bitterness from not having a real chance last January had subsided and the focus was entirely on winning this year’s game. San Francisco lost the game last season 31-7 after quarterback Brock Purdy went down with an injured elbow on San Francisco’s opening drive of the game.

