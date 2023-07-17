The 49ers head into camp with a deep roster and quarterback questions

After back-to-back losses in the NFC title game, the 49ers are hoping to get over the hump and return to the Super Bowl and deliver the franchise its sixth title. Nearly all the pieces are in place for San Francisco to have a chance as long as the play at quarterback is good enough. That’s the major question headed into camp with the Niners hopeful Brock Purdy will recover from elbow surgery sometime during camp. If Purdy has any setbacks or can’t match his stellar late-season play as a rookie, Trey Lance and Sam Darnold are competing to be the next option.

