The 49ers have concerns about the condition of their Super Bowl practice field

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said league and independent inspectors have found the practice field set aside for the San Francisco 49ers is safe to use during Super Bowl week despite complaints from the team. The Niners had expressed concern to the league that the field on UNLV’s campus is too soft but Goodell said the league has kept close tabs on it and cleared it for use. Sod was recently placed over the turf field on UNLV’s campus for the 49ers to use this week.

