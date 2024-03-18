The 49ers have been docked a 2025 fifth-round draft pick for an accounting error

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have forfeited a 2025 draft pick and had a 2024 fourth-round pick moved down four spots because of an accounting error regarding the salary cap. The NFL says San Francisco will be docked a fifth-round pick in 2025 and have this year’s fourth-rounder move from its original spot at No. 131 to No. 135. The league says the investigation determined the Niners would have remained under the salary cap regardless of the error and there was no intent to circumvent the cap.

