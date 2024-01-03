The 49ers have a rare quartet of 1,000-yard players. Dolphins and Lions could do the same.

The San Francisco 49ers and their deep group of playmakers accomplished a rare feat. They soon could have company from the Miami Dolphins and Detroit Lions. San Francisco became the sixth team ever to have four players eclipse 1,000 yards from scrimmage in the same season when George Kittle joined Christian McCaffrey, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. Miami is closing in on the mark and Detroit has an outside chance of doing it with a big game from rookie tight end Sam LaPorta in Week 18.

