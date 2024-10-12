The 49ers fined $100,000 by the NFL after Dre Greenlaw shoved an opponent on the sideline

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers were fined $100,000 as punishment for an inactive player getting involved in a sideline scuffle. Niners cornerback Charvarius Ward was engaged near the sideline with Cardinals tight end Trey McBride at the end of a play last Sunday. McBride blocked Ward into the San Francisco bench area and Ward grabbed his face mask. Dre Greenlaw, who is on the physically unable to perform list, then came over and shoved McBride away from Ward. There were no penalties called on the play, but all three players were issued fines on Saturday. The Niners were fined because Greenlaw joined the fray as an inactive player.

