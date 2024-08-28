The 49ers expect star receiver Brandon Aiyuk to end ‘hold in’ and start practice

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is expected to practice for the first time this summer but is no closer to signing a long-term extension with the 49ers. Coach Kyle Shanahan spoke before the team held its first practice since reducing the roster to 53 players and said he hoped that Aiyuk would be on the field after a lengthy contract “hold in.” Shanahan said Aiyuk has been cleared by doctors. He reported to training camp in July to avoid fines but has refused to practice without a deal, with Shanahan citing a back injury as the official reason.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.