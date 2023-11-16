The 49ers defense gets back to early season form following bye week

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Whether it was the rest from a week off, the addition of Chase Young, coordinator Steve Wilks’ move from the booth to the sideline or a combination of all of the above, the problems on San Francisco’s defense seemed to get fixed during the bye week. After scuffling during a three-game losing streak when the 49ers struggled to stop the run, didn’t generate enough pressure and had breakdowns in coverage, San Francisco’s defense got back to its early season dominant form against Jacksonville.

