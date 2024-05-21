The 49ers begin on-field work in offseason with Nick Bosa in town and Brandon Aiyuk missing

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers began their on-field work in the offseason with a surprise participant and a predictable absence. Star pass rusher Nick Bosa took part in the voluntary portion of the offseason for a change after spending previous seasons working out on his own in Florida, while receiver Brandon Aiyuk remains away from the team as part of a contract dispute. Kyle Shanahan was pleased to have Bosa on hand after he skipped last year’s voluntary workouts as he sought a new contract, and spent most of the 2021 and 2022 offseasons back home in Florida.

