The 49ers balance immediate needs with long-term plans in NFL draft

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — With the core of a roster that made it to the Super Bowl last season still in place, the San Francisco 49ers had few glaring holes on the roster headed into the NFL draft. That made the approach to picking as much about adding depth with players who could eventually become low-cost starters in 2025 or beyond as it did finding big-time contributors for the upcoming season. The Niners have most of their starting spots filled for now, but with some aging starters and a potential salary cap crunch in the future once they have to pay quarterback Brock Purdy market rate, they’re hoping they found some cheap longer-term answers.

