The 49ers are missing 2 stars with Trent Williams holding out of camp and Brandon Aiyuk holding in

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When the San Francisco 49ers opened training camp there was much more intrigue about the players not on the field than the ones taking part in practice. All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams is holding out as he seeks a more lucrative contract, and star receiver Brandon Aiyuk is conducting a “hold in” as he waits for a contract extension. Aiyuk watched the first few minutes of practice in street clothes before walking off the field early in the session. It doesn’t appear he will practice without a new contract. Williams didn’t report to the team for “contract-related” reasons.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.