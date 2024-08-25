The 49ers are hopeful that injuries to Floyd and Gross-Matos won’t linger into the season

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers hope defensive ends Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos will be healthy enough to play in the season opener after both players left the final exhibition game with sprained knees. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday that Floyd is day to day after getting hurt against the Las Vegas Raiders and that Gross-Matos is week to week. Shanahan said there are no plans for Gross-Matos to go on injured reserve and he could return to practice in about a week. San Francisco opens the season on Sept. 9 against the New York Jets.

