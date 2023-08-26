The 49ers are dealing with 2 injured kickers with 2 weeks before season opener

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are headed into the season with questions at kicker after both third-round rookie Jake Moody and veteran Zane Gonzalez went down with injuries in the past week. Moody strained his right quadriceps in practice earlier this week and is listed as week to week, putting his status for the season opener at Pittsburgh on Sept. 10 in question. Gonzalez strained his calf during pregame warmups Friday night and will miss a few weeks. The injuries will force the Niners to bring in kickers for workouts in case they need an option for the opener if Moody isn’t available.

