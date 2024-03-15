The 49ers agree to a 1-year deal to keep linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a one-year contract to bring back linebacker Demetrius Flannigan-Fowles. A person familiar with the deal said Flannigan-Fowles will remain with the Niners for a fifth season. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the signing had not been announced. San Francisco needed depth at linebacker with starter Dre Greenlaw recovering from a torn Achilles tendon suffered in the Super Bowl and No. 3 linebacker Oren Burks a free agent. Flannigan-Fowles has played extensively on special teams during his four seasons with the 49ers and has gotten spot time on defense.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.