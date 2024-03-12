The 49ers agree to 2-year extension with special teams standout George Odum

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have agreed to a two-year extension with special teams standout George Odum that will keep him under contract through the 2026 season. Odum’s agent, Matt Glose, said the deal reached Tuesday will be worth up to $10 million for the two seasons. Odum was a second-team All-Pro in 2022 for the 49ers when he led the NFL with 21 tackles on special teams. Odum played only 11 games last season because of a torn biceps injury but was able to return for the playoffs.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.