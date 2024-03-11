The 49ers agree to 2-year, $20 million deal with Leonard Floyd, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers added needed help at pass rusher at the start of free agency, agreeing to a two-year, $20 million contract with Leonard Floyd. A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity that the sides reached agreement at the start of the free agent negotiating period. Finding a book-end pass rusher to team with Nick Bosa was a high priority for San Francisco with Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell and Randy Gregory all set to become free agents this week. The Niners are also planning to release defensive tackle Arik Armstead in a cost-cutting move later this week.

