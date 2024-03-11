The 49ers agree to 2-year, $20 million deal with Leonard Floyd, AP source says

By JOSH DUBOW The Associated Press
FILE - Buffalo Bills defensive end Leonard Floyd warms up before an NFL wild-card playoff football game, Jan. 15, 2024, in Orchard Park, NY. The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a two-year contract, $20 million contract with Floyd. A person familiar with the deal confirmed the sides reached agreement on Monday, March 11, 2024, at the start of the free agent negotiating period. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract can't be signed until the start of the new league year on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Matt Durisko, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Matt Durisko]

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers added needed help at pass rusher at the start of free agency, agreeing to a two-year, $20 million contract with Leonard Floyd. A person familiar with the deal said on condition of anonymity that the sides reached agreement at the start of the free agent negotiating period. Finding a book-end pass rusher to team with Nick Bosa was a high priority for San Francisco with Chase Young, Clelin Ferrell and Randy Gregory all set to become free agents this week. The Niners are also planning to release defensive tackle Arik Armstead in a cost-cutting move later this week.

