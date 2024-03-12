The 49ers add help on the defensive line with a 2-year deal for Jordan Elliott, AP source says

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have added more help on the defensive line, agreeing to a two-year, $10 million deal with free agent defensive tackle Jordan Elliott. A person familiar with the deal speaking to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the deal hasn’t been signed confirmed that the sides came to an agreement. The Niners agreed earlier in the day to a two-year, $10 million extension to keep special teams standout George Odum under contract through the 2026 season, according to his agent, Matt Glose.

