The 49ers add 2 edge rushers on opening day of free agency, AP sources say

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers targeted edge rushers at the start of free agency, agreeing to two-year deals with Leonard Floyd and Yetur Gross-Matos. Two people familiar with the deals confirmed that both players will sign contracts when the new league year starts on Wednesday. The people spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contracts haven’t be signed. The people said Floyd’s deal is worth $20 million with $12 million guaranteed and Gross-Matos’ contract is worth $18 million.

