The 4 sons of D-backs GM Mike Hazen will throw out Game 3 first pitch in honor of late mom

PHOENIX (AP) — The four sons of Arizona Diamondbacks general manager Mike Hazen are scheduled to throw out a ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the NL Division Series. They are honoring their mom Nicole Hazen, who died from brain cancer in 2022. Hazen’s four sons are Charlie, John, Teddy and Sam. Nicole Hazen was diagnosed with glioblastoma in 2020 and fought the disease for more than two years. She was 45 when she died. The 47-year-old Mike Hazen has been with the Diamondbacks since 2016. He recently received a new contract through 2028 that includes a club option for 2029.

