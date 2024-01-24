The 4-day Belmont Festival at Saratoga will feature 23 stakes races worth $10.1 million

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Racing Association says the four-day Belmont Stakes Racing Festival that will be held at Saratoga from June 6-9 will feature 23 stakes worth $10.1 million. Nine of the stakes will run at different distances than in previous years because of the difference in circumference of Saratoga compared with Belmont Park. The ongoing construction of the new $455 million Belmont Park forced the NYRA to move the Belmont Stakes upstate from its traditional home. The Belmont Stakes will be shortened from 1 1/2 miles to 1 1/4 miles to accommodate the configuration of Saratoga.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.