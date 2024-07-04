The 1st All-Star nod for Padres’ Profar has a Texas flair, 12 years after his debut with Rangers

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jurickson Profar’s first All-Star Game appearance is set for the home of the Texas Rangers 12 years after his debut for them. The San Diego left fielder is a 31-year-old veteran now. Profar was a precocious 19-year-old when he homered in his first big league at-bat for the Rangers at Cleveland in 2012. Injuries derailed a promising career in Texas. Trades to Oakland and San Diego followed. His most consistent years have come with the Padres. The formative years will be on his mind at Globe Life Field on July 16.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.