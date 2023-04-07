Thatcher Demko stops 33 shots, Canucks beat Blackhawks 3-0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Thatcher Demko stopped 33 shots for his first shutout of the season and third overall in the Vancouver Canucks’ 3-0 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Andrei Kuzmenko, Vitali Kravtsov and J.T. Miller — into the empty net — scored and defenseman Akito Hirose had two assists to help the Canucks end a four-game losing streak.

Alex Stalock stopped 26 shots for the Blackhawks. They were coming off a 4-3 victory at Calgary on Tuesday night, but have lost nine of 10.

The Canucks went up 2-0 early in the second period after Jonathan Toews was called for hooking. Kravtsov fired a one-timer into the net for his first goal for Vancouver 3:53 into the frame. The Canucks acquired the 23-year-old winger from the New York Rangers at the end of February.

Kuzmenko opened the scoring with a long-range blast 16:16 into the game. Stationed at the point, the Russian winger fired a rocket through traffic and past Stalock’s glove for his 38th goal of the season.

Canucks defenseman Cole McWard made his NHL debut. The 21-year-old signed a two-year, entry-level deal with Vancouver on Tuesday after completing his second season at Ohio State.

