Thanks to Zendaya, Serena and more, tennis is having a moment as the US Open arrives

NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis is having a moment right now as the U.S. Open arrives to wrap up the 2024 Grand Slam season. Even before play begins in New York on Monday, there is a lot of attention being paid to the sport away from the courts and across pop culture. There was Zendaya’s movie “Challengers.” Roland Garros serves as a setting in Season 4, Episode 1 of “Emily in Paris.” There were recently released docuseries about Serena Williams and Roger Federer and there is an upcoming show about Carlos Alcaraz. Williams hosted the ESPYs. Coco Gauff, Rafael Nadal, Amelie Mauresmo and Williams all had roles during the opening ceremony for the Paris Olympics last month. And so on.

