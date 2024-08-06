Thanh Hoa soccer players go on strike in Vietnam over unpaid salaries and bonuses

Players at Vietnam’s Thanh Hoa soccer club have gone on strike over unpaid salaries and bonuses with the team also withdrawing from the inaugural season of the AFC Champions League Two. Thanh Hoa had qualified for the continental competition, which kicks off in September, after winning the Vietnamese Cup in July. Thanh Hoa coach Velizar Popov told The Associated Press that “the players have been on strike for three days already and have stopped training.” He supports them 100%.

