Thaiss has 5 RBIs and Adell go-ahead homer as Angels overcome 4-run deficit and beat Rockies 10-7

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Matt Thaiss drove in a career-high five runs, Jo Adell hit a go-ahead home run in the seventh inning and the Los Angeles Angels outlasted the Colorado Rockies 10-7 on Tuesday night.

Thaiss became the first Angels catcher to drive in five runs with two steals in the same game and the second catcher to do it in major league history, along with the Detroit Tigers’ Mickey Cochrane in 1934, as Los Angeles won for the sixth time in its past nine games.

“He just delivered big tonight, but he’s been there before every time he plays, whether it’s getting pitchers through innings or whether he’s coming up with big hits,” Angels manager Ron Washington said of Thaiss’ fifth start this month.

The Angels’ Taylor Ward, a potential trade target who remained with the club through Tuesday’s deadline, drove in three runs and now has multiple RBIs in three of his last four games, including a grand slam in a victory at Oakland on Sunday.

Ryan McMahon hit a three-run home run and Ezequiel Tovar had two hits, two RBIs and two runs scored as the Rockies lost their fifth consecutive game, all at the start a 10-game California trip.

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Luis Rengifo, left, and outfielder Jo Adell celebrate after defeating the Colorado Rockies during a baseball game in Anaheim, Calif., Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Jessie Alcheh) Photo: ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jessie Alcheh

Rockies starter Cal Quantrill was tagged for seven runs on nine hits over 3 2/3 innings. Angels starter Griffin Canning gave up six runs on six hits over six innings.

“It was good to see the guys have a really good effort offensively, we just didn’t pitch well; that was the bottom line,” Rockies manager Bud Black said. “One of those rare games where we score a bunch and we gave up a bunch. The pitching wasn’t up to par at all today.”

Kris Bryant and Brendan Rodgers each drove in a run in the first inning to give Colorado a 2-0 lead before Los Angeles used its half of the opening inning to tie it on a two-run single from Ward.

The Rockies went up 6-2 in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Tovar and McMahon’s three-run home run, his 16th.

Thaiss’ two-run double in the third inning cut the Angels’ deficit in half, and one inning later, Ward had an RBI single to bring Los Angeles within 6-5. Thaiss’ two-run single in the fourth brought home Ward and Zach Neto to give the Angels the lead for the first time.

After McMahon’s home run in the second inning, Canning retired 14 consecutive batters through the sixth inning. Left-hander Jose Qujada (1-0) entered and made it 16 consecutive before Ezequiel Tovar tied it at 7-all in the seventh with a home run, his 18th.

Adell’s home run off Jake Bird (1-2) to put the Angels up 8-7 in the seventh was his 16th of the season. Neto and Thaiss each had RBIs in the eighth to give the Angels a 10-7 lead.

“It was a lot of fun to be down like we were and to claw back and fight back,” Thaiss said. “That was really cool and a big part of that was what Griff did from innings three through six. We don’t win that game if he doesn’t step up right there and do what he did.”

After the Angels traded closer Carlos Estevez to the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday and late-inning right-hander Luis Garcia to the Boston Red Sox on Tuesday, hard-throwing right-hander Ben Joyce delivered a scoreless eighth inning on six pitches. Hunter Strickland pitched the ninth for his first save.

TROUT SETBACK

Mike Trout had a setback during his rehab program, after surgery on a torn meniscus, and will miss an additional unspecified amount of time. Trout last played April 29 when he had an MLB-best 10 home runs.

LATE ADD

The Angels traded right-handed reliever Luis Garcia to the Boston Red Sox for a package of four minor leaguers that included INF/OF Matthew Lugo, as well as INF Niko Kavadas and RHPs Yeferson Vargas and Ryan Zeferjahn.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: OF Brenton Doyle was out of the starting lineup for a second consecutive game with a right index finger contusion but was available off the bench, according to manager Bud Black. … RHP Antonio Senzatela (Tommy John surgery) is expected to throw as many as 30 pitches in a simulated outing Wednesday at Anaheim. … RHP German Marquez (elbow) played catch with a bullpen session expected in the coming days.

Angels: After playing 14 games upon his return from a hamstring injury, 3B Anthony Rendon went back on the IL with lower back inflammation. INF Michael Stefanic was recalled from Triple-A Salt Lake. … RHP Chase Silseth, who has made just two starts this season and none since April 7, continues to deal with elbow discomfort and is set to be re-evaluated.

UP NEXT

Rockies: LHP Kyle Freeland (2-4, 6.23 ERA) returns to the mound after giving up six runs on eight hits over four innings against the San Francisco Giants on Friday.

Angels: RHP Davis Daniel (1-2, 5.82 ERA) will make his fourth start of the season and first since giving up seven runs to the Texas Rangers on July 8.

