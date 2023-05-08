Thailand wins International Crown LPGA match play event

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Atthaya Thitikul birdied the 16th hole to cap a dominating week that carried Thailand to a victory over Australia for the country’s first International Crown team match play title. Thitikul beat Stephanie Kyriacou 4 and 2 to improve to 5-0 on the week and earn the clinching point in the final. Patty Tavatanakit had already beaten Hannah Green 4 and 3 in the other singles match. Sisters Ariya and Moriya Jutanugarn won their match over Minjee Lee and Sarah Kemp 4 and 3 as sixth-seeded Thailand finished the week winning 11 of 12 matches. The United States beat Sweden in the consolation match to finish third.

